The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) are favored by 1.5 points against the Providence Friars (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is 144.5.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -1.5 144.5

Wisconsin vs Providence Betting Records & Stats

The Badgers were 13-16-0 against the spread last season.

Providence covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread last year.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 6 20.7% 65.3 142.6 63.6 134.6 129.6 Providence 14 48.3% 77.3 142.6 71.0 134.6 143.0

Additional Wisconsin vs Providence Insights & Trends

Last year, the Badgers recorded 65.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71.0 the Friars allowed.

Wisconsin had a 4-3 record against the spread and a 6-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 71.0 points.

The Friars averaged 13.7 more points per game last year (77.3) than the Badgers gave up to opponents (63.6).

Providence put together a 16-10 ATS record and a 21-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 63.6 points.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 13-16-0 5-8 14-15-0 Providence 16-13-0 5-7 14-15-0

Wisconsin vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Providence 11-6 Home Record 15-2 6-6 Away Record 6-6 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

