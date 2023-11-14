Tuesday's contest at Kohl Center has the Wisconsin Badgers (2-0) matching up with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 65-43 win as our model heavily favors Wisconsin.

The Badgers are coming off of a 74-52 win over Western Illinois in their last game on Thursday.

Wisconsin vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 65, South Dakota State 43

Wisconsin Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Badgers were outscored by 4.1 points per game last season (posting 68.5 points per game, 114th in college basketball, while giving up 72.6 per outing, 339th in college basketball) and had a -128 scoring differential.

On offense, Wisconsin scored 68.6 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (68.5 points per game) was 0.1 PPG lower.

Offensively the Badgers performed better at home last season, averaging 74.3 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game when playing on the road.

Wisconsin gave up 72.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.1 fewer points than it allowed in away games (72.8).

