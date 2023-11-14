The Providence Friars (2-0) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Providence matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wisconsin went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Badgers games.

Providence compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 14 of the Friars' games hit the over.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Wisconsin much lower (40th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).

Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

