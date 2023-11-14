The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) square off against the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Providence matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wisconsin compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Badgers games.

Providence put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last year.

Friars games went over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Wisconsin is 40th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Wisconsin winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Based on its moneyline odds, Providence has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

