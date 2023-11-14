How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) face the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Michigan State vs Duke (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Marquette vs Illinois (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Western Michigan vs Northwestern (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Iowa vs Creighton (10:00 PM ET | November 14)
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- Last season, the Badgers had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Friars' opponents made.
- Wisconsin had a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Friars ranked 35th.
- Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Badgers put up were 5.7 fewer points than the Friars allowed (71.0).
- Wisconsin went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games.
- When playing at home, the Badgers ceded 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (71.0).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Wisconsin fared better when playing at home last season, draining 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage away from home.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 105-76
|Kohl Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
