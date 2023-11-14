The Providence Friars (2-0) play the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

Last season, the Badgers had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Friars' opponents hit.

In games Wisconsin shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Friars finished 35th.

Last year, the Badgers averaged 5.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Friars gave up (71).

Wisconsin went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 71 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.8 fewer points than it averaged in road games (67.3).

Defensively the Badgers played better in home games last year, ceding 60.7 points per game, compared to 71 when playing on the road.

At home, Wisconsin made 0.8 more threes per game (8.5) than away from home (7.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

