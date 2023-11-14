How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Providence Friars (2-0) battle the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Michigan State vs Duke (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Marquette vs Illinois (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Western Michigan vs Northwestern (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- In games Wisconsin shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.
- The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Friars finished 35th.
- Last year, the Badgers scored 65.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71 the Friars allowed.
- When Wisconsin totaled more than 71 points last season, it went 6-2.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.8 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.3).
- The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71).
- At home, Wisconsin sunk 0.8 more threes per game (8.5) than in away games (7.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 105-76
|Kohl Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
