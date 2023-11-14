The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) face the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Badgers had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Friars' opponents made.
  • In games Wisconsin shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.
  • The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Friars finished 35th.
  • Last year, the Badgers recorded 5.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Friars gave up (71).
  • When Wisconsin put up more than 71 points last season, it went 6-2.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively, Wisconsin posted 66.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 points per game in away games.
  • The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 71 in road games.
  • Wisconsin drained 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Arkansas State W 105-76 Kohl Center
11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris - Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

