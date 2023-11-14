At Paycom Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will try to stop a five-game losing skid when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on TNT.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Thunder (-9.5) 237.5 -375 +300

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Thunder have a +18 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league and are allowing 114.1 per contest to rank 18th in the NBA.

The Spurs are being outscored by 11.2 points per game, with a -112 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.0 points per game (15th in NBA), and allow 124.2 per outing (30th in league).

The two teams average 228.9 points per game combined, 8.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 238.3 combined points per game, 0.8 more points than this contest's over/under.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Thunder and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +8000 +3000 - Spurs +25000 +15000 -

