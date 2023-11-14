How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) face the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Milwaukee vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Milwaukee went 16-3 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Buffaloes finished 105th.
- The Panthers' 78.2 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.
- Milwaukee put together a 19-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Milwaukee averaged 15.5 more points per game at home (84.8) than on the road (69.3).
- At home, the Panthers allowed 70.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).
- At home, Milwaukee knocked down 8.7 triples per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (7.3). Milwaukee's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than away (32.1%).
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Wisconsin-Stout
|W 91-73
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Providence
|L 79-69
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/17/2023
|Luther
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|11/20/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Ocean Center
