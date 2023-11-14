The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) face the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Milwaukee went 16-3 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Buffaloes finished 105th.
  • The Panthers' 78.2 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.
  • Milwaukee put together a 19-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Milwaukee averaged 15.5 more points per game at home (84.8) than on the road (69.3).
  • At home, the Panthers allowed 70.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).
  • At home, Milwaukee knocked down 8.7 triples per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (7.3). Milwaukee's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than away (32.1%).

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Wisconsin-Stout W 91-73 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
11/11/2023 @ Providence L 79-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/14/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
11/17/2023 Luther - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
11/20/2023 Stetson - Ocean Center

