The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) face the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was seven percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Marquette compiled a 24-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 60th.
  • The Golden Eagles scored an average of 79.3 points per game last year, 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini allowed to opponents.
  • Marquette put together a 24-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

  • Marquette put up more points at home (83.3 per game) than away (79.7) last season.
  • The Golden Eagles allowed fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
  • At home, Marquette made 8.9 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider W 95-65 Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum

