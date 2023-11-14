The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) take on the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Illinois had a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 24th.
  • Last year, the Fighting Illini put up 74.3 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up.
  • When Illinois scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 15-4.

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.0 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini had given up to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Last season, Marquette had a 24-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Eagles ranked 280th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 79.3 points per game last year, 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.
  • Marquette had an 18-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Illinois played better at home last year, posting 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Fighting Illini played better in home games last year, giving up 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 on the road.
  • Illinois drained 8.0 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season, 3.6 more than it averaged away (79.7).
  • The Golden Eagles conceded fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Marquette sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (36.0%) too.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Illinois W 80-52 State Farm Center
11/10/2023 Oakland W 64-53 State Farm Center
11/14/2023 Marquette - State Farm Center
11/17/2023 Valparaiso - State Farm Center
11/19/2023 Southern - State Farm Center

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider W 95-65 Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum

