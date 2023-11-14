Green Bay vs. Valparaiso November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) will play the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)
- Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Clarence Cummings III: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Randy Tucker: 8.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zae Blake: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Heffner: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)
- Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Valparaiso Rank
|Valparaiso AVG
|Green Bay AVG
|Green Bay Rank
|249th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|59.3
|360th
|279th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|76.5
|333rd
|233rd
|31
|Rebounds
|25.3
|363rd
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|5.8
|347th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|10.9
|331st
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
