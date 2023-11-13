The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (4-6) on November 13, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Bulls.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47%).

Milwaukee is 3-2 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 29th.

The Bucks put up 115.7 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 113.3 the Bulls give up.

Milwaukee is 4-1 when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have played better at home this season, averaging 116 points per game, compared to 115.3 per game in away games.

In 2023-24, Milwaukee is giving up 116.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 123.3.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks have performed better in home games this season, sinking 14 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.8 threes per game and a 34.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Bucks Injuries