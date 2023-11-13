The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (4-6) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 118 - Bulls 111

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)

Bulls (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-7.1)

Bucks (-7.1) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Over (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Bulls have put together a 3-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 1-8-0 mark from the Bucks.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Chicago covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (never covered this season).

Chicago and its opponents have exceeded the point total 60% of the time this season (six out of 10). That's less often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (six out of nine).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 5-4, while the Bulls are 1-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

This season, the Bucks are putting up 115.7 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 119.3 points per contest (25th-ranked).

While Milwaukee is in the bottom five in the NBA in boards per game with 39.6 (second-worst), it ranks 22nd in the league with 45.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Bucks haven't put up many dimes this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 22.4 assists per game.

Milwaukee ranks 20th in the NBA with 14.4 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 13.4 forced turnovers per contest.

The Bucks are making 13 treys per game (10th-ranked in league). They have a 36% shooting percentage (14th-ranked) from three-point land.

