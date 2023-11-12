Check out best bets for when the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) meet at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

When is Steelers vs. Packers?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Steelers winning by a considerably more robust margin (8.2 points). Take the Steelers.

The Steelers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 63.0%.

The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Pittsburgh has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.

This season, the Packers have won two out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

Green Bay has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +142.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-3)



Pittsburgh (-3) The Steelers have covered the spread five times over eight games with a set spread.

Pittsburgh has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Packers have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Green Bay has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (38.5)



Under (38.5) Pittsburgh and Green Bay combine to average 1.9 fewer points per game than the over/under of 38.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.8 more points per game (40.3) than this matchup's over/under of 38.5 points.

The Steelers have combined with their opponent to hit the over in one of eight games with a set total (12.5%).

In the Packers' eight games with a set total, three have hit the over (37.5%).

Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 186.3 6 2.6 1

Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 215.0 12 21.4 2

