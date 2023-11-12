With the Green Bay Packers squaring off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Samori Toure a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Samori Toure score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Toure's 11 targets have resulted in five catches for 62 yards (12.4 per game).

Toure does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Samori Toure Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Falcons 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Saints 3 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 35 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2 1 3 0

