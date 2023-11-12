The Florida Panthers (8-4-1) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7) at home on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL.

Before this matchup, here is who we project to secure the win in Sunday's hockey action.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-250)

Panthers (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks (5-7 overall) have posted a record of 1-0-1 in games that have required OT this season.

Chicago has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Chicago failed to win both games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals in six games, earning 10 points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has capitalized on a single power-play goal in five games has a record of 4-1-0 in those matchups.

Chicago is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Blackhawks went 4-6-0 in those contests (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.58 27th 9th 2.85 Goals Allowed 3.42 23rd 2nd 34.5 Shots 27 31st 6th 27.9 Shots Allowed 34.9 30th 26th 12.5% Power Play % 11.63% 27th 23rd 74.42% Penalty Kill % 82.5% 11th

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

