Packers vs. Steelers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sportsbooks give the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) the advantage on Sunday, November 12, 2023 against the Green Bay Packers (3-5). Pittsburgh is favored by 3 points. The game's over/under has been listed at 39 points.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Steelers as they prepare for this matchup against the Packers. Before the Packers meet the Steelers, check out their recent betting trends and insights.
Packers vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Steelers (-3)
|39
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Steelers (-3)
|38.5
|-178
|+150
Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: CBS
Packers vs. Steelers Betting Insights
- Green Bay is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Packers are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.
- This year, three of Green Bay's eight games have hit the over.
- Pittsburgh has gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Steelers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.
- In Pittsburgh's eight games with a set total, one has hit the over (12.5%).
