Packers vs. Steelers Injury Report — Week 10
The Green Bay Packers' (3-5) injury report has nine players listed ahead of a Sunday, November 12 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3). The matchup starts at 1:00 PM at Acrisure Stadium.
Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Packers are coming off of a 20-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The Steelers enter this matchup following a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in their most recent outing.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jon Runyan
|OG
|Neck
|Questionable
|Yosuah Nijman
|OT
|Back
|Questionable
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Calf
|Questionable
|Kenny Clark
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Groin
|Doubtful
|Josh Myers
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Ankle
|Out
|Elandon Roberts
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 10 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Steelers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Steelers or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Packers Season Insights
- The Packers rank 24th with 300.0 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 11th with 320.1 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Packers rank 20th in the NFL with 20.0 points per game on offense, and they rank 10th with 19.9 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- From an offensive angle, the Packers are generating 199.6 passing yards per contest (22nd-ranked). They rank ninth in the NFL on defense (196.1 passing yards surrendered per game).
- Green Bay is generating 100.4 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (22nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 124.0 rushing yards per contest (23rd-ranked) on defense.
- The Packers have a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL.
Packers vs. Steelers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Steelers (-3)
- Moneyline: Steelers (-175), Packers (+145)
- Total: 39 points
Sign up to live bet on the Steelers-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.