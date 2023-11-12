Will Nikita Zaitsev Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 12?
Can we anticipate Nikita Zaitsev lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks face off with the Florida Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Zaitsev stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has scored one goal against the Panthers this season in one game (two shots).
- Zaitsev has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
