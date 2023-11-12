Can we expect Kevin Korchinski lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Florida Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Korchinski stats and insights

Korchinski has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Korchinski averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

