Can we expect Kevin Korchinski lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Florida Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Korchinski stats and insights

  • Korchinski has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Korchinski averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
