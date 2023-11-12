The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is slated for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Corey Perry light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Corey Perry score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Perry stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Perry has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

On the power play, Perry has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Perry averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 37 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

