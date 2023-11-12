When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Connor Bedard find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

Bedard has scored in six of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Panthers this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Bedard averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.9%.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 37 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.