Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Sam Reinhart, Connor Bedard and others in the Florida Panthers-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
  • Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
  Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Bedard is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 11 points (0.9 per game), with seven goals and four assists in 12 games (playing 19:19 per game).

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Lightning Nov. 9 2 2 4 5
vs. Devils Nov. 5 0 0 0 4
vs. Panthers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2
at Coyotes Oct. 30 1 0 1 3
at Golden Knights Oct. 27 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) and plays an average of 21:02 per game.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 0 2 2 4
at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 2
vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 2 2 2
at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2
at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 1 1 2 5
at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 1
vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 1 0 1 5
at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 1 1 4
at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 4

