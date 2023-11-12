Blackhawks vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (8-4-1) host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7) at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL. The Panthers have won three straight games.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-275)
|Blackhawks (+220)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- This season the Blackhawks have been an underdog 12 times, and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.
- Chicago is 2-2 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.
- The Blackhawks have a 31.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has played five games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Blackhawks vs Panthers Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|40 (21st)
|Goals
|31 (29th)
|37 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|41 (13th)
|5 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (26th)
|11 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (7th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks' 31 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have given up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 13th.
- Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -10.
