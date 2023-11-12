As they gear up to take on the Florida Panthers (8-4-1) on Sunday, November 12 at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7) have six players currently listed on the injury report.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Taylor Hall LW Questionable Undisclosed Andreas Athanasiou C Questionable Undisclosed

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Bennett C Questionable Lower Body Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 31 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 27th in the league.

Chicago's total of 41 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 15th in the league.

They have the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -10.

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers rank 17th in the league with 40 goals scored (3.1 per game).

They have the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +3.

