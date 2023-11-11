Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) will face off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Wildcats are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 42.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-10.5)
|42.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-10.5)
|42.5
|-410
|+315
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- USC vs Oregon
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Washington State vs Cal
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Texas vs TCU
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Utah vs Washington
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Virginia vs Louisville
- North Texas vs SMU
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Badgers have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Northwestern has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this year, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-2.
Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.