The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10 points. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. TCU matchup.

Texas vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Texas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Texas vs. TCU Betting Trends

Texas has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 10-point favorites this season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-3.

TCU has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

Texas & TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600 To Win the Big 12 -200 Bet $200 to win $100 TCU To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.