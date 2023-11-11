Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia matchup.
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-12.5)
|58.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-13.5)
|58.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- Oklahoma has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Sooners have been favored by 12.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.
- West Virginia has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
Oklahoma & West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
|To Win the Big 12
|+450
|Bet $100 to win $450
|West Virginia
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
