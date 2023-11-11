Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Spartans will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 31.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Michigan State matchup.
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-31.5)
|47.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-31.5)
|47.5
|-7000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Ohio State has compiled a 4-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites.
- Michigan State has covered three times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
Ohio State & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|To Win the Big Ten
|+165
|Bet $100 to win $165
|Michigan State
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
