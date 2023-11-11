Milwaukee vs. Providence November 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Providence Friars (1-0) face the Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 2.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Milwaukee vs. Providence Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Milwaukee Top Players (2022-23)
- BJ Freeman: 18.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kentrell Pullian: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmad Rand: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Justin Thomas: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Markeith Browning II: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Providence Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Devin Carter: 13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ed Croswell: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 10 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Locke: 11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Milwaukee vs. Providence Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Providence Rank
|Providence AVG
|Milwaukee AVG
|Milwaukee Rank
|50th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|78.2
|32nd
|207th
|71
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|35.9
|13th
|35th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|14.6
|345th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.