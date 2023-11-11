The Providence Friars (1-0) go up against the Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Milwaukee vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Friars gave up to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Milwaukee compiled a 15-2 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Friars finished 35th.
  • The Panthers' 78.2 points per game last year were 7.2 more points than the 71 the Friars allowed to opponents.
  • Milwaukee put together an 18-5 record last season in games it scored more than 71 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Milwaukee averaged 15.5 more points per game at home (84.8) than away (69.3).
  • The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (70.1 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.
  • Milwaukee knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Wisconsin-Stout W 91-73 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
11/11/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/14/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
11/17/2023 Luther - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.