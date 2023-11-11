The Providence Friars (1-0) go up against the Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Milwaukee vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Friars gave up to their opponents (44.1%).

Milwaukee compiled a 15-2 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Panthers were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Friars finished 35th.

The Panthers' 78.2 points per game last year were 7.2 more points than the 71 the Friars allowed to opponents.

Milwaukee put together an 18-5 record last season in games it scored more than 71 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Milwaukee averaged 15.5 more points per game at home (84.8) than away (69.3).

The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (70.1 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.

Milwaukee knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule