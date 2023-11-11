How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Providence Friars (1-0) go up against the Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.
Milwaukee vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Friars gave up to their opponents (44.1%).
- Milwaukee compiled a 15-2 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Friars finished 35th.
- The Panthers' 78.2 points per game last year were 7.2 more points than the 71 the Friars allowed to opponents.
- Milwaukee put together an 18-5 record last season in games it scored more than 71 points.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Milwaukee averaged 15.5 more points per game at home (84.8) than away (69.3).
- The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (70.1 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.
- Milwaukee knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (32.1%).
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Wisconsin-Stout
|W 91-73
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/17/2023
|Luther
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
