The Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) play the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette vs. Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Illini's 75.3 points per game last year were 17.1 more points than the 58.2 the Golden Eagles gave up.

Illinois had a 16-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.0 points.

Last year, the 65.0 points per game the Golden Eagles put up were only 0.2 fewer points than the Fighting Illini gave up (65.2).

Marquette had a 14-1 record last season when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Last season, the Golden Eagles had a 38.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents hit.

The Fighting Illini shot 44.2% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.1% the Golden Eagles' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Schedule