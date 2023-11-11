Mark Hubbard is in the field from November 9-11 in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, taking on a par-71, 6,828-yard course.

Looking to bet on Hubbard at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +3300 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Mark Hubbard Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hubbard has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting four bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in three of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Hubbard has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Hubbard has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Hubbard has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 26 -6 279 0 17 0 5 $2.2M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Hubbard has had an average finishing position of 32nd.

Hubbard has made the cut two times in his previous three entries in this event.

Hubbard last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 6,828 yards.

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Hubbard has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,291 yards, 463 yards longer than the 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of par to finish in the 21st percentile of the field.

His 3.9-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship placed him in the 57th percentile.

Hubbard shot better than only 14% of the competitors at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Hubbard recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the field averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Hubbard recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Hubbard's five birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average of 7.1.

At that last tournament, Hubbard's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, four).

Hubbard ended the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.7 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Hubbard fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

