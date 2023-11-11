The field for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda will feature Lucas Herbert. The par-71 course spans 6,828 yards and the purse is $6,500,000.00 for the tournament, running from November 9-11.

Looking to place a bet on Herbert at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Herbert Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Lucas Herbert Insights

Herbert has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Herbert has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Herbert's average finish has been 30th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Herbert has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 42 -5 279 0 9 0 0 $687,265

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Herbert finished atop the leaderboard at this event back in 2021.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,828 yards.

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The courses that Herbert has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,308 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Herbert's Last Time Out

Herbert was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.56 strokes to finish in the 98th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which placed him in the 39th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Herbert shot better than 42% of the competitors (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Herbert carded a birdie or better on seven of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, better than the field average of 2.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Herbert did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Herbert's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the tournament average (7.1).

In that last outing, Herbert posted a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Herbert finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 6.7.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Herbert finished without one.

