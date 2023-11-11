The Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 126-124 loss to the Pacers (his most recent action) Antetokounmpo produced 54 points and 12 rebounds.

Now let's examine Antetokounmpo's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-104)

Over 30.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-104)

Over 11.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Magic allowed 114.0 points per contest last year, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Magic were seventh in the league last year, allowing 42.0 per game.

The Magic allowed 25.9 assists per game last year (19th in the NBA).

On defense, the Magic gave up 13.0 made three-pointers per game last year, 25th in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 28 31 7 6 3 1 0 12/5/2022 33 34 13 5 2 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.