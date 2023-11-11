The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) and their seventh-ranked scoring defense will host the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) and the 14th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Rebels are , by 10.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Athens, Georgia
  • Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-10.5) 58.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia (-10.5) 58.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

  • Georgia has won just two games against the spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs have been favored by 10.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Ole Miss has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

Georgia & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia
To Win the National Champ. +250 Bet $100 to win $250
To Win the SEC -250 Bet $250 to win $100
Ole Miss
To Win the SEC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

