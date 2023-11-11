Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) and their seventh-ranked scoring defense will host the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) and the 14th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Rebels are , by 10.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-10.5)
|58.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-10.5)
|58.5
|-465
|+350
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Iowa State vs BYU
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Texas vs TCU
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- North Texas vs SMU
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- USC vs Oregon
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Utah vs Washington
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Washington State vs Cal
- New Mexico vs Boise State
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Georgia has won just two games against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 10.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Ole Miss has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.
Georgia & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
|To Win the SEC
|-250
|Bet $250 to win $100
|Ole Miss
|To Win the SEC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.