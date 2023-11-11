Giannis Antetokounmpo, Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Magic - November 11
Amway Center is where the Orlando Magic (4-4) and Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) will clash on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Franz Wagner and Damian Lillard are players to watch for the Magic and Bucks, respectively.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Magic
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSWI
Bucks' Last Game
In their previous game, the Bucks lost to the Pacers on Thursday, 126-124. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 54 points (and added three assists and 12 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|54
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Khris Middleton
|19
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Malik Beasley
|13
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
Bucks vs Magic Additional Info
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo averages 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3 assists, making 54.3% of his shots from the field.
- Lillard chips in with 22.5 points per game, plus 6 boards and 4.5 assists.
- The Bucks get 11.5 points per game from Malik Beasley, plus 4 boards and 2 assists.
- Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 11 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per game, plus 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Brook Lopez averages 13 points, 2.5 boards and 0.5 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the field and 55.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.
