Player props can be found for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Franz Wagner, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSWI

BSFL and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Bucks vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 29.5 (Over: -125) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116)

The 29.5 points prop total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 5.0 more than his season scoring average (24.5).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 3.0 assists per game, 2.5 less than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -111)

The 21.0 points Wagner scores per game are 2.5 more than his prop total on Saturday.

He has pulled down 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Saturday.

Wagner averages 2.5 assists, the same as Saturday's over/under.

Wagner has hit 3.0 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Cole Anthony Props

PTS 3PM 13.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 13.5 points prop bet set for Cole Anthony on Saturday is 5.5 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (19.0).

Anthony has made 2.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

