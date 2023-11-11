The Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) square off against the Orlando Magic (4-4) on November 11, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Milwaukee has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Bucks are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 13th.

The 118 points per game the Bucks average are 10.7 more points than the Magic give up (107.3).

Milwaukee is 5-3 when scoring more than 107.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks played better at home last year, posting 118.8 points per game, compared to 115 per game away from home.

Defensively Milwaukee played better in home games last season, ceding 112.5 points per game, compared to 114.1 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Bucks fared better in home games last year, averaging 14.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage away from home.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries