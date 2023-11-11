The Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) face the Orlando Magic (4-4) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

Bucks vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -3.5 232.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points seven times.

Milwaukee has an average point total of 238.3 in its outings this year, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks are 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 61.5% chance to win.

Bucks vs Magic Additional Info

Bucks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 7 87.5% 118 227.9 120.3 227.6 230 Magic 1 12.5% 109.9 227.9 107.3 227.6 223.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks record 10.7 more points per game (118) than the Magic allow (107.3).

When Milwaukee scores more than 107.3 points, it is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Bucks vs. Magic Betting Splits

Bucks and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 1-7 1-6 6-2 Magic 6-2 3-1 2-6

Bucks vs. Magic Point Insights

Bucks Magic 118 Points Scored (PG) 109.9 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 1-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 5-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 120.3 Points Allowed (PG) 107.3 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 0-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

