The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) face the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: Peacock

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers averaged.
  • Wisconsin went 13-9 when it shot better than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers finished 11th.
  • The Badgers scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, 7.4 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers gave up.
  • Wisconsin went 15-8 last season when it scored more than 57.9 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Wisconsin scored 0.8 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (67.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Badgers gave up 10.3 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (71).
  • At home, Wisconsin made 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Arkansas State W 105-76 Kohl Center
11/10/2023 Tennessee - Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris - Kohl Center

