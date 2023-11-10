The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) face the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers averaged.

Wisconsin went 13-9 when it shot better than 37.3% from the field.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers finished 11th.

The Badgers scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, 7.4 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers gave up.

Wisconsin went 15-8 last season when it scored more than 57.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Wisconsin scored 0.8 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (67.3).

In 2022-23, the Badgers gave up 10.3 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (71).

At home, Wisconsin made 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule