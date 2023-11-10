Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Outagamie County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Outagamie County, Wisconsin, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Marquette University High School at Kimberly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Sun Prairie, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.