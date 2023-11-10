Friday's contest features the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) and the Rider Broncs (1-0) matching up at Fiserv Forum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-61 victory for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

According to our computer prediction, Rider is projected to cover the spread (26) versus Marquette. The two sides are expected to come in below the 147.5 total.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -26

Marquette -26 Point Total: 147.5

Marquette vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Rider 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Rider

Pick ATS: Rider (+26)



Rider (+26) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette was the 23rd-best squad in college basketball in points scored (79.3 per game) and 184th in points conceded (70.3) last year.

The Golden Eagles were 333rd in college basketball in rebounds per game (28.4) and 281st in rebounds conceded (32.6) last season.

Marquette was sixth-best in college basketball in assists (17.3 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Golden Eagles were 39th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.9) last year. They were 108th in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.

Marquette was 218th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and 247th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.7%) last year.

Last season, Marquette attempted 42% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 58% from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Marquette's baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.5% were 2-pointers.

