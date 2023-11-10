The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) battle the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.

Marquette had a 23-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncs finished 114th.

Last year, the Golden Eagles averaged 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs allowed (67.6).

When Marquette put up more than 67.6 points last season, it went 24-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).

When playing at home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule