The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) battle the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.
  • Marquette had a 23-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncs finished 114th.
  • Last year, the Golden Eagles averaged 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs allowed (67.6).
  • When Marquette put up more than 67.6 points last season, it went 24-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

  • Marquette put up 83.3 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
  • The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).
  • When playing at home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.