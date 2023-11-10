The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) play the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

Last season, the Golden Eagles had a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.1% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Broncs' opponents made.

In games Marquette shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs ranked 114th.

Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs gave up (67.6).

Marquette went 24-5 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.7).

In home games, Marquette drained 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than on the road (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (34.8%).

