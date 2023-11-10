How to Watch Marquette vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Rider Broncs (1-0) face the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles made 48.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Broncs allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- In games Marquette shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.
- The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs finished 114th.
- Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs gave up (67.6).
- When Marquette scored more than 67.6 points last season, it went 24-5.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Marquette posted 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (79.7).
- In home games, the Golden Eagles allowed 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than in away games (73.7).
- Marquette made 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
