The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) take on the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

Last season, the Golden Eagles had a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.1% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Broncs' opponents made.

In games Marquette shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.

The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.

Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs allowed (67.6).

Marquette had a 24-5 record last season when putting up more than 67.6 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).

Marquette averaged 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

