Tyler Johnson Game Preview: Blackhawks vs. Lightning - November 9
The Chicago Blackhawks, with Tyler Johnson, take the ice Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Johnson against the Lightning, we have lots of info to help.
Tyler Johnson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Johnson Season Stats Insights
- Johnson has averaged 14:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).
- Johnson has scored in two of the 11 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.
- In four of 11 games this season, Johnson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Johnson has had an assist twice this season in 11 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.
- Johnson's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.
- There is a 29.4% chance of Johnson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Johnson Stats vs. the Lightning
- The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|11
|Games
|2
|5
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|1
